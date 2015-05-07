5 Genius Cooking Tips From Chef Moms

Moms know best, but chef moms know even more. In honor of Mother’s Day, they offer five pieces of cooking wisdom.

Cook with your kids. Alice Waters recommends getting kids involved making easy recipes like hummus with whole-wheat flatbreads. “Kids like hummus,” she says, “and they also like to make little flatbreads and heat them like tortillas; the whole process is irresistible, and the price is practically nonexistent.”

The tastiest healthy snacks are DIY. Instead of the usual store-bought snacks, chef Sera Pelle tosses chickpeas with olive oil, nutritional yeast, cumin and garlic, then bakes them. She serves the crispy spiced chickpea nuts to her kids as a snack. Bonus: They’re also great with a cold beer.

Related: Mother's Day Brunch

Don't be afraid to add cheese. Maria Helm Sinskey claims that a rich grain topped with cheesy breadcrumbs like this one is the only way her children would eat Swiss chard when they were little.

One child’s ice pop is an adult’s cocktail. Food writer Jan Newberry kills two birds with one stone when she makes her fresh pineapple-mango juice. For the kids, she freezes the juice in ice pop molds or small paper. For adults, she adds a shot of vodka.

Related: Mother's Day Recipes

Don’t underestimate kids’ palates. When Wendy Leon’s kids were young, she would serve them bowlfuls of crispy salt-and-pepper squid. “It’s her version of a Super Bowl snack,” says her son Humberto. “Most kids eat chips; we grew up eating squid.”

Related: 23 Amazing Mother's Day Recipes

9 Recipes from Star Chef Moms

15 Kid-Friendly Recipes