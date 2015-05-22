5 Gallons of Bourbon a Week: Ice Cream Shop Humphry Slocombe by the Numbers

Ice cream shop Humphry Slocombe in San Francisco goes through roughly five gallons of bourbon a week to make their most popular flavor—a bourbon ice cream with cornflake cookie chunks—called Secret Breakfast. Watch as chef Jake Godby reveals the stats behind the shop.

