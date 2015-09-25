5 Fried Desserts to Make This Fall

Fried oreos and flan cake are just a few of the decadent fried desserts you can find at the Texas State Fair, which kicks off today. If you can't make it to Dallas, here are five fried desserts to make at home that are equally delicious.

1. Fried Apple Pies

It wouldn't be fall without fried apple pie.

2. Vanilla-Scented Beignets

These airy doughnuts can be deep-fried a few hours in advance and recrisped in the oven before serving.

3. Fried Milk

Star chef José Andrés's cinnamon-spiced custard is terrifically creamy.

4. Fried Cinnamon-Sugar Ricotta Fritters

These fluffy fritters can also be made with gluten-free flour.

5. Fried Sweet Plantains with Dulce de Leche and Chocolate

You only need 5 ingredients and 20 minutes for this fantastic Latin American-inspired dessert.

