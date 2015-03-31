5 Foods Chefs are Dehydrating Now

Great for concentrating flavor in fruits and vegetables, dehydrators have never been more popular with chefs. Here, a look at how this trend is playing out on plates around the country.

Chelsea Morse
March 31, 2015

1. Grapefruit Pieces
A tart accent for granola at The Hive in Bentonville, AR.

2. Carrot Jerky
Marinated in tamarind, soy and chile as a bar snack at Oak in Dallas.

3. Zucchini Strips
Thinly sliced and naturally sweet in salads at Bar Tartine in San Francisco.

4. Ginger Pulp
Dried as a cocktail garnish at Root & Bone in New York City.

5. Beet Raisins
Paired with goat cheese and nuts at West Bridge in Cambridge, MA.

