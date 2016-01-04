5 Fluffy, Crispy Focaccia Pizza Recipes

This year, upgrade your pizza game with fluffy, crispy focaccia bread.
From sweet-salty fig-and-prosciutto to a healthful spelt flour–spiked pizza, here are five amazing recipes to try now.
1. Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecornio
Chef Paul Kahan's healthy pizza features focaccia made with spelt flour, which is high in protein and gives the bread a hearty texture.
2. Crispy Potato, Bacon and Clam Chowder
If you love classic New England clam chowder, this is the pizza for you.
3. Fig-and-Prosciutto Flatbreads
This easy pizza is made with sticky-sweet fig jam, pungent Gorgonzola cheese and salty prosciutto.
4. Creamy Kale and Artichoke Flatbread
Store-bought focaccia makes quick work of this delicious pizza.
5. Grilled Flatbreads with Mushrooms, Ricotta and Herbs
A mix of shiitake and oyster mushrooms top this smoky pizza, which pairs well with an earthy Spanish tempranillo.