5 Five-Ingredient Party Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Here are five excellent, super-easy recipes for a Cinco de Mayo party.

1. Gorditas

Crisp on the outside and soft within, this favorite Mexico City street food is a great base for all types of toppings, from pulled pork to shredded chicken.

2. Cortés

Reposado tequila, which typically ages for up to a year in wooden casks, gives this three-ingredient drink both a mellow oak taste and a lovely golden color.

3. Roasted Fresh Chile Salsa

The roastiness of the fresh chiles adds sweet richness to Rick Bayless's salsa.

4. Guacamole with Tequila and Lime

Use high-quality tequila or mezcal for this smoky guacamole.

5. Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mole Negro

Chef Alejandro Ruíz Olmedo roasts chicken breasts until the skin is crisp and serves the mole negro alongside.

