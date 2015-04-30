5 Five-Ingredient Party Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

Here are five excellent, super-easy recipes for a Cinco de Mayo party.
1. Gorditas
Crisp on the outside and soft within, this favorite Mexico City street food is a great base for all types of toppings, from pulled pork to shredded chicken.
2. Cortés
Reposado tequila, which typically ages for up to a year in wooden casks, gives this three-ingredient drink both a mellow oak taste and a lovely golden color.
3. Roasted Fresh Chile Salsa
The roastiness of the fresh chiles adds sweet richness to Rick Bayless's salsa.
4. Guacamole with Tequila and Lime
Use high-quality tequila or mezcal for this smoky guacamole.
5. Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mole Negro
Chef Alejandro Ruíz Olmedo roasts chicken breasts until the skin is crisp and serves the mole negro alongside.
