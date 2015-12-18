5 Festive Holiday Popcorn Recipes

Upgrade your holiday movie snacks with these easy recipes.
Whether you’re watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or Die Hard, your annual Christmas movie screenings deserve something more festive than the usual snacks. Here, the best ways to give popcorn the holiday treatment.
1. Popcorn with Sesame-Glazed Pistachios
Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that’s particularly great with cocktails.
2. Brown Butter Popcorn
Brown butter imparts a decadent richness to this popcorn.
3. Truffled Popcorn
Truffle salt and rosemary make this popcorn fantastically luxe and aromatic.
4. Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.
5. Crackersnacks
This sweet and savory take on Cracker Jack is spiced with cinnamon, cumin, sweet smoked paprika and spicy cayenne.