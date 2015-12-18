5 Festive Holiday Popcorn Recipes

Whether you’re watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or Die Hard, your annual Christmas movie screenings deserve something more festive than the usual snacks. Here, the best ways to give popcorn the holiday treatment.

© John Kernick

Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates a sweet-salty snack that’s particularly great with cocktails.

Brown butter imparts a decadent richness to this popcorn.

Truffle salt and rosemary make this popcorn fantastically luxe and aromatic.

Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.

This sweet and savory take on Cracker Jack is spiced with cinnamon, cumin, sweet smoked paprika and spicy cayenne.