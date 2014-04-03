5 Fatty Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating

Evidence is piling up that suggests saturated fat, long vilified as a health hazard, might not actually be bad for us at all. There's plenty of debate on that position, but consensus does seem to be emerging that sugar and low-fiber refined flours are the real trouble, and there's little doubt that the fats in nuts and olive oil and fish have health benefits. Here, 5 dishes that almost everyone will agree are good for you.

1. Avocado Tartare

A fun riff on steak tartare, this vegetarian version is made with finely diced avocados, which are high in unsaturated (good for you) fat.

2. Buckwheat Crêpes with Olive Oil-Fried Eggs

Instead of flipping the eggs, baste them with olive oil.

3. Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix

This healthy snack features roasted almonds, cashews and walnuts mixed with dried fruits.

4. Greek Salad Skewers with Anchovy Aioli

Ready in just 30 minutes, these simple hors d'oeuvres are made with fresh feta cheese.

5. Crispy Salmon with Fennel Slaw

F&W chef-in-residence Hugh Acheson's delicious salmon is rich in Omega-3, a healthy fatty acid.

