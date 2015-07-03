5 Fantastic Frozen Watermelon Recipes

On the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, watermelon wizard Justin Chapple demonstrates how to efficiently dice your watermelon without leaving a dripping mess on the cutting board. Turn the crisp summer staple into a refreshing frozen treat. Here, five fantastic frozen watermelon recipes to beat the heat:

1. Watermelon Granita

To make this simple, refreshing dessert, you'll need about four pounds of watermelon. The redder the fruit, the prettier the granita will be.

2. Minted Watermelon Popsicles

These popsicles are a great fat-free snack, made with lots of naturally sweet watermelon and only a little sugar. They can be frozen in special popsicle molds or in standard ice cube trays.

3. Watermelon-Lime Frozen Agua Fresca

This agua fresca has the icy-creamy consistency of a frozen margarita.

4. Watermelon Granita with Cardamom Syrup

Watermelon is a great source of vitamin C. Here, it’s turned into a fat-free granita drizzled with a fragrant cardamom syrup.

5. Mojito-Watermelon Pops

These boozy pops are desserts that double as cocktails. They're layered with a minty mojito and vodka-spiked watermelon juice.

