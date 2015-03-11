5 Extra-Delicious Stuffed Cupcakes

How do you make a cupcake even better? You add more deliciousness by stuffing the mini-cake with a sweet, creamy filling. Here, five over-the-top filled cupcakes (which you can make extra-beautiful with this super-smart and easy tip for swirling frosting).

1. Double Dark Chocolate Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Filling

These tender chocolate cupcakes are filled with a salty peanut butter mixture and then dipped in a rich, silky chocolate ganache frosting.

2. Banana Custard-Stuffed Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Incredibly gluten-free, these decadent cupcakes are filled with a silky banana custard.

3. Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling

Think of these fluffy cakes as grown-up Ho Hos filled with a nostalgic marshmallow frosting.

4. Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcakes

Also known as black bottoms, these chocolaty and creamy cupcakes are filled with a mix of cream cheese and chocolate chips.

5. Angel Food Cupcakes with Raspberry Swirl

These low-fat, cupcake versions of jelly doughnuts are filled with a delicious jam made with fresh raspberries.

