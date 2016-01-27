5 Extra-Chocolaty Flourless Chocolate Cakes for National Chocolate Cake Day

Decadent, rich and one of the only good reasons to use the word “moist,” chocolate cake is a wonderful dessert entirely worthy of its own national holiday. This National Chocolate Cake Day, eschew the light and fluffy versions and instead opt for something more intense: the chocolate cakiest chocolate cake of all, flourless chocolate cake. Here, our best recipes.

1. Flourless Chocolate Cake

Emeril Lagasse’s cake is a chocolate lover’s dream come true.

2. Elizabeth David’s Chocolate Cake

This elegant, grown-up cake gets a touch of bitterness from brewed espresso. It’s amazing with a bottle of Amarone.

3. Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cakes

These molten chocolate cakes get a crunchy twist from sliced toasted almonds.

4. Banana Split Cake

As the flourless chocolate cake that forms the base of this decadent dessert cools, it falls in the center, creating the perfect indentation to fill with light, creamy banana pudding.

5. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Chile Cakes

Sweet-sticky dates and cooked beets are the base for these flourless chocolate cakes from bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley.