5 Essential Summer Wine Pairings (and 15 Amazing Bottles to Try)

Green Salads & Pinot Grigio

I love a fancy salad like the transcendent 20-ingredient one I had at Jimbocho Den in Tokyo last year. But I’m just as happy with a bowl of Spotted Trout lettuce from the green-market, flavored with a big squeeze of lemon and some sea salt. Add a glass of fragrant, zesty Pinot Grigio from Italy’s cool Alto Adige, and I’m set.

Bottles to Try:

2013 Castel Sallegg Pulverai Pinot Grigio ($18)

2013 Elena Walch Castel Ringberg Pinot Grigio ($18)

2013 Abbazia di Novacella Stiftskellerei Neustift Pinot Grigio ($19)

Seafood & Spanish Whites

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, I’m on a sprint to eat as much seafood as I can. To go with it, I am faithful to the Spanish white wine trifecta: salty, zappy Galician Albariño with raw oysters; juicy, citrusy Verdejo (akin to Sauvignon Blanc) from Rueda with grilled fish; and ripe Godello for buttery lobster rolls.

Bottles to Try:

2013 Columna Albariño ($17)

2013 Finca Montepedroso Verdejo ($18)

2012 Dominio do Bibei Lapola ($36)

Tomatoes & Hot-Pink Rosé

Every summer we pile our kitchen counters with green zebras for panzanella and yellow and red cherry tomatoes to obsessively roast for pastas. Sticking with the color theme, I fill the fridge with hot-pink rosés. Mostly from warmer regions, they are dry—but juicy and fruity, just like tomatoes.

Bottles to Try:

2014 Domaine Skouras Zoe Rosé ($14)

2014 Cantele Negroamaro Rosato ($15)

2014 Domaine Faillenc Sainte Marie Rosé des Glacières ($15)

Grilled Chicken & Chilled Reds

Once the Weber grills emerge on the sidewalks, my whole neighborhood smells like smoky, lightly charred chicken. And wine shops are getting on board, carrying lighter reds like Dolcetto and Beaujolais—both perfect chilled down for block parties.

Bottles to Try:

2013 Marchione Dolcetto ($14)

2013 Matteo Correggia Anthos ($19)

2012 Château des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent ($24)

Burgers & Grenache

Barbecues in my friend Tim’s Brooklyn backyard involve a raccoon duo (we’ve nicknamed them the Wellingtons) and a gargantuan gas grill that we all load with burgers. I always tote a couple bottles of Grenache. Medium-bodied, fruit-focused and not overly tannic, it’s a slam dunk with all styles of burgers—even my veggie ones.

Bottles to Try:

2013 Joan d’Anguera Altaroses Montsant ($19)

2013 Bonny Doon Clos de Gilroy Grenache ($20)

2013 Dashe Cellars Les Enfants Terribles Grenache ($24)

