5 Essential Barbecue Ingredients from Grill Expert David Guas

Scott Suchman

Here, five essential barbecue ingredients from Grill Nation, the new book by grill expert and Travel Channel host David Guas.

Chelsea Morse
May 20, 2015

Five essential barbecue ingredients from Grill Nation, the new book by grill expert and Travel Channel host David Guas.

Cacao Nibs
Finely ground in a food processor, roasted cacao nibs make a chocolaty steak rub.

Sorghum Syrup
Guas prefers “sassy, bright” sorghum to “heavy, one-dimensional” molasses as a complex glaze for beef ribs. 

Guava Paste 
This Cuban pantry staple comes packed in a tin; mixed with orangejuice and rum, it becomes a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. 

Blackberry Preserves
Fruit jam lends a rich, dark, wine-like flavor to a sauce for pork tenderloin.

Hard Cider
Grilled pork pairs well with apples, particularly when the meat is first brined in hard cider, then glazed with apple jelly and Calvados.

Related:
20 Delicious Barbecue Recipes
F&W's Summer Grilling Guide
Texas-Style Barbecue

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up