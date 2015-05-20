5 Essential Barbecue Ingredients from Grill Expert David Guas

Here, five essential barbecue ingredients from Grill Nation, the new book by grill expert and Travel Channel host David Guas.
Cacao Nibs
Finely ground in a food processor, roasted cacao nibs make a chocolaty steak rub.
Sorghum Syrup
Guas prefers “sassy, bright” sorghum to “heavy, one-dimensional” molasses as a complex glaze for beef ribs.
Guava Paste
This Cuban pantry staple comes packed in a tin; mixed with orangejuice and rum, it becomes a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.
Blackberry Preserves
Fruit jam lends a rich, dark, wine-like flavor to a sauce for pork tenderloin.
Hard Cider
Grilled pork pairs well with apples, particularly when the meat is first brined in hard cider, then glazed with apple jelly and Calvados.
