5 Epic Banana Cream Pies

Happy National Banana Cream Pie Day!
While it's hard to choose a favorite pie, the ethereally light and fluffy banana cream pie, would surely make the short list. From classic banana cream pie to creative parfaits, here are five excellent recipes to make in honor of the delicious diner pie.
1. Black Bottom Banana Cream Pie
Self-titled "pie master" Valeri Lucks marries two of her restaurant's best-selling pies: chocolate cream and banana cream.
2. Banana Cream Pie
Cookbook author Joyce White's incredible pie features luscious rum-spiked custard.
3. Banana and Chocolate Cream Pie Parfaits
To make her outstanding deconstructed banana cream pie, pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.
4. Banana, Chocolate and Coconut Cream Pie
This tropical-flavored pie is topped with sweet, crunchy banana brittle.
5. Banoffee Pie
An honorable mention since it's not technically a banana cream pie, this gooey dessert made with dulce de leche, bananas and a thin layer of chocolate is a decadent standout.
