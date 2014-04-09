5 Egg Appetizers for Easter

Get a head start on Easter Sunday with these 5 delicious egg appetizers.
1. Smoky Deviled Eggs
Spanish pimentón gives these eggs delicious heat.
2. Egg Salad Crostini with White Anchovies
These bite-size hors d'oeuvres can easily be made ahead of time.
3. Curried-Egg Tea Sandwiches
Upgrade classic egg sandwiches with curry powder and orange zest.
4. Poached Eggs with Parmesan and Smoked Salmon Toasts
Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten loves dipping a crispy toast finger (known in French as a mouillette) in a soft egg yolk.
5. Salami-Egg Canapés
These delicious toasts feature hard-boiled eggs, spicy salmi and cornichons.
