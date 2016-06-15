5 Easy Summer Recipes to Make from the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

The country's best chefs will descend on Colorado this weekend for the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, a three-day feast and culinary conference featuring exclusive wine tastings, cooking demos and pop-up restaurants. Tickets are sold out, but we've culled five easy recipes that you can recreate at home. They're perfect for a summer party or Father's Day cookout. Also, remember to tune in to Food & Wine's Facebook Page for live coverage, including the full Mad Genius Tips demo with F&W's Justin Chapple and the Today show's Tamron Hall. We'll broadast it on Saturday at 10 a.m. MT, aka noon EST.

"I made this dessert when friends came by for drinks and didn't leave," recalls culinary legend Jacques Pépin. "I found a pound cake in the freezer and a couple of oranges and some leftover mascarpone in the refrigerator, although crème fraîche or sour cream would also work." He'll show off the dish this weekend in his demo, Heart & Soul in the Kitchen, with daughter Claudine.

Justin Chapple's Mad Genius Tips demo starring Today's Tamron Hall will include this perfect party trick.

Another fantastic recipe for entertaining from Pépin's demo.

Scott Conant will showcase the Soul of Italian Cooking in his demos and feature this easy pasta sauce recipe that's perfect for summer.

If you have a weakness for truffle flavor, star chef Graham Elliot has you covered with his quick recipe from American Classics 2.0