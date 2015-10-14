5 Easy Icebox Cakes

Can’t bake? Don’t worry. There’s no baking involved with icebox cakes. Made with wafers or cookies layered with whipped cream or some type of custard, these impressive desserts are foolproof and absolutely delicious. Here, five recipes for easy, creamy icebox cake.

1. Zebra Icebox Cake

Though icebox cakes are usually made with storebought cookies, this one is upgraded with homemade chocolate-graham wafers and a creamy mix of mascarpone and Marsala.

2. German Chocolate and Cookie Icebox Cake

Known as kalter hund (literally, “cold dog”) in Germany, this icebox-style cake is a classic Black Forest dessert that can be found in many a grandmother’s refrigerator. It’s made with alternating layers of silky, chocolaty ganache and crisp Leibniz butter cookies.

3. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake

This cheater’s cheesecake is made by layering chocolate cookies with a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water.

4. Pralinella Icebox Cakes

For this outrageous chocolate-and-nut dessert, chef Courtney McBroom layers crisp cookies with creamy Nutella.

5. Lemony Layered Cheesecake

The smart trick here is using prepared ingredients to compose this tangy icebox cake.

