5 Easy Icebox Cakes

Can’t bake? Don’t worry. There’s no baking involved with icebox cakes.

F&W Editors
October 14, 2015

Can’t bake? Don’t worry. There’s no baking involved with icebox cakes. Made with wafers or cookies layered with whipped cream or some type of custard, these impressive desserts are foolproof and absolutely delicious. Here, five recipes for easy, creamy icebox cake.

1. Zebra Icebox Cake 
Though icebox cakes are usually made with storebought cookies, this one is upgraded with homemade chocolate-graham wafers and a creamy mix of mascarpone and Marsala.

2. German Chocolate and Cookie Icebox Cake 
Known as kalter hund (literally, “cold dog”) in Germany, this icebox-style cake is a classic Black Forest dessert that can be found in many a grandmother’s refrigerator. It’s made with alternating layers of silky, chocolaty ganache and crisp Leibniz butter cookies.

3. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake 
This cheater’s cheesecake is made by layering chocolate cookies with a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water.

4. Pralinella Icebox Cakes 
For this outrageous chocolate-and-nut dessert, chef Courtney McBroom layers crisp cookies with creamy Nutella.

5. Lemony Layered Cheesecake 
The smart trick here is using prepared ingredients to compose this tangy icebox cake.

