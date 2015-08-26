5 Easy Add-Ins to Trick Out Your Guacamole

Chef Blaine Staniford at Grace in Fort Worth, Texas, is a master of Southwestern ingredients. Here he shares five smart new ways to elevate guacamole from boring to brilliant.

1. Canned chipotle peppers. Chop up chipotles in adobo to stir into guacamole to add smoky, spicy flavor.

2. Sweet corn. Roasted on the cob and then cut off into guacamole, yellow corn kernels give dip texture and subtle sweetness.

3. Toasted pistachios. Cover toasted pistachios with warm water in a stainless steel bowl for at least 30 minutes to soften their crunch before adding to guacamole.

4. Hatch chiles. Paired with sweet corn, Hatch chiles give guacamole a crisp, spicy, New Mexican flavor.

5. Watermelon. Diced watermelon and pickled watermelon rind make guacamole mouth-watering and juicy.

