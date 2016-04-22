5 Double-Decker Burgers for the Ultimate Cookout

Go big or go home.
What's better than one burger? A stack of two juicy patties. From spicy bacon-and-kimchi burgers to warm, gooey cheeseburgers, here are five double-decker burgers that will be a hit at summer cookouts.
1. Double Cheeseburgers, Los Angeles-Style
Toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce give these delicious burgers an Asian twist.
2. Double-Decker Burgers with Goat Cheese
A layer of warm, gooey goat cheese and grilled chile relish is sandwiched between two juicy patties.
3. Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers
Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack-inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce.
4. Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers
Chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers, which feature a tangy-sweet vegan version of Thousand Island dressing.
5. Double Cheeseburgers with Caramelized Onions
This over-the-top burger is topped with a mix of shredded cheddar and Gruyère.