5 Double-Decker Burgers for the Ultimate Cookout

Go big or go home.

F&W Editors
April 22, 2016

What's better than one burger? A stack of two juicy patties. From spicy bacon-and-kimchi burgers to warm, gooey cheeseburgers, here are five double-decker burgers that will be a hit at summer cookouts.

1. Double Cheeseburgers, Los Angeles-Style

Chef Roy Choi’s cheeseburgers take the American classic and add an Asian twist.

Toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce give these delicious burgers an Asian twist.

2. Double-Decker Burgers with Goat Cheese

A layer of warm, gooey goat cheese and grilled chile relish is sandwiched between two juicy patties.

3. Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers

Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack-inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce.

4. Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a "special sauce," she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing.

Chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers, which feature a tangy-sweet vegan version of Thousand Island dressing.

5. Double Cheeseburgers with Caramelized Onions

This over-the-top burger is topped with a mix of shredded cheddar and Gruyère.

