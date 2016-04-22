5 Double-Decker Burgers for the Ultimate Cookout

What's better than one burger? A stack of two juicy patties. From spicy bacon-and-kimchi burgers to warm, gooey cheeseburgers, here are five double-decker burgers that will be a hit at summer cookouts.

Chef Roy Choi’s cheeseburgers take the American classic and add an Asian twist.

Toasted sesame seeds in the mayo and fresh shiso leaves on top of the lettuce give these delicious burgers an Asian twist.

A layer of warm, gooey goat cheese and grilled chile relish is sandwiched between two juicy patties.

© Con Poulos

Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack-inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce.

Vegan chef Chloe Coscarelli is famous for her deliciously charred veggie burgers. For a "special sauce," she swaps out mayo for silken-tofu mayonnaise to make a tangy-sweet vegan take on Thousand Island dressing. DAVID CICCONI

This over-the-top burger is topped with a mix of shredded cheddar and Gruyère.