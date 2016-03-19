5 DIY Wontons

Wontons are fun to make and even more fun to eat! From spinach-and-pork-filled wontons to a lamb version topped with salmon roe, here are five awesome recipes for the fantastic dumpling.

Chef Bryant Ng's flavorful wontons combine fresh ginger, scallions, prosciutto and cod.

Store-bought wonton wrappers make quick work of these amazing dumplings.

Try adding these wontons to soup or fry them in oil until they're deliciously crispy.

Star chef Danny Bowien gives lamb wontons a fun Scandinavian twist by garnishing them with yogurt, salmon roe and dill.

This traditional hot and sour soup borrows the key ingredient in wonton soup (wontons) for a delicious and filling variation.