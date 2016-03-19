5 DIY Wontons

Make restaurant-worthy wontons at home.

F&W Editors
March 19, 2016

Wontons are fun to make and even more fun to eat! From spinach-and-pork-filled wontons to a lamb version topped with salmon roe, here are five awesome recipes for the fantastic dumpling.

1. Shrimp-and-Pork Wontons

© Con Poulos

Chef Bryant Ng's flavorful wontons combine fresh ginger, scallions, prosciutto and cod.

2. Spinach-and-Pork Wontons

Store-bought wonton wrappers make quick work of these amazing dumplings.

3. Martin Yan's Wontons in Hot and Sour Sauce

Try adding these wontons to soup or fry them in oil until they're deliciously crispy.

4. Lamb Wontons with Salmon Roe and Dill

Star chef Danny Bowien gives lamb wontons a fun Scandinavian twist by garnishing them with yogurt, salmon roe and dill.

5. Hot and Sour Soup with Wontons

This traditional hot and sour soup borrows the key ingredient in wonton soup (wontons) for a delicious and filling variation.

