5 DIY Croutons to Upgrade Any Salad

Dressing up your salad just got easier.
Crispy, crunchy croutons are a fast and easy way to make salad more exciting. Skip the store-bought kind and make your own DIY croutons with these five terrific recipes.
1. Garlic and Thyme Croutons
You can use any one or two day-old savory bread you have around the house to make these tasty croutons.
2. Pan-Fried Potato Croutons
These crispy croutons are also great to garnish chunky tomato soup.
3. Caesar Salad with Crispy Tofu Croutons
In this creative remix of a classic Caesar, tofu cubes are pan-fried until they become crisp and crouton-like.
4. Country Ham Croutons
These easy-to-make croutons are awesome on salads but they also make excellent hors d'oeuvres on their own.
5. Pulled Croutons
Try these super-easy, three-ingredient croutons with star chef Nancy Silverton's excellent Bibb lettuce salad.