5 Dishes You Could Make with the $1 Million Truffle

Weighing in at 4.16 pounds, the world's largest white truffle was recently discovered in Italy.
Weighing in at 4.16 pounds, the world's largest white truffle was recently discovered in Italy. Even if you can't pony up the $1 million asking price, here are 5 terrific dishes to make with a smaller amount of white truffle.
1. Truffled Popcorn
Upgrade traditional popcorn with white truffle oil.
2. Hefter's Artichoke and Goat Cheese Agnologitti with Truffles
Thinly shaved white truffle adds terrific richness to this creamy pasta sauce.
3. Brown Rice with Truffle and Chive
This easy vegetarian dish gets its assertive flavor from white truffle oil.
4. Soft Scrambled Eggs with Herbs and Shaved Truffles
Truffle shavings make this classic breakfast dish especially luxurious.
5. Vetri's Almond-Ricotta Tortellini with Truffle Butter
Chef Marc Vetri's incredible pasta features white truffle puree.
Related: Fast Weekday Pasta
Amazing Brunch Recipes
Egg Breakfast Dishes