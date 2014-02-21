5 Dishes to Make When You Win a Case of Beer from President Obama

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and President Obama decided to place a bet on the Olympic hockey games, with a case of beer going to the winning nation's leader. Looks like Prime Minister Harper will be enjoying two cases of American beer: the Canadian women's team won the gold yesterday and the Canadian men's team proved victorious in the semi-final match earlier today. Here, 5 dishes Prime Minister Harper could make if he has any beer left over.

1. Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken

How do you upgrade fried chicken? Use crisp beer like lager or pilsner to enhance the batter.

2. Julie's Texas-Style Chili with Beer

Pale ale and short-ribs star in this fantastic chili.

3. Beer-and-Cheddar Soup

Thick and creamy, this delicious soup is made with smoky bacon, two types of cheddar and and a bottle of lager or pilsner.

4. Mo's Sticky Ribs

Before being baked, Fred Donnelly's incredible ribs are covered with a bottle of lager.

5. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu

For this rich tiramisu, Jason McCullar soaks the cake in a reduction made with chocolate stout, then layers it with mascarpone cream.

