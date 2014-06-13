5 Dishes to Make From the Top 5 Ranked World Cup Nations

Here, five delicious foods that represent FIFA's top five-ranked World Cup contenders.

F&W Editors
June 13, 2014

1. Tortilla Española
This version of the classic Spanish dish features a high ratio of potatoes to eggs.

2. German-Style Pretzels
Chef Hans Röckenwagner's delicious pretzels are a great snack to make if you're cheering for Germany.

3. Campfire Feijoada
This version of feijoada (a classic Brazilian dish of stewed, smoked meats and black beans with dried beef) is made with beef jerky.

4. Caldo Verde
This traditional Portuguese soup is best with high-quality chorizo and leafy kale.

5. Argentinian Grilled Beef Tenderloin
Argentina is known for its beef, which is often served with chimichurri and salsa criolla.

