5 Dishes to Make From the Top 5 Ranked World Cup Nations

Here, five delicious foods that represent FIFA's top five-ranked World Cup contenders.

1. Tortilla Española

This version of the classic Spanish dish features a high ratio of potatoes to eggs.

2. German-Style Pretzels

Chef Hans Röckenwagner's delicious pretzels are a great snack to make if you're cheering for Germany.

3. Campfire Feijoada

This version of feijoada (a classic Brazilian dish of stewed, smoked meats and black beans with dried beef) is made with beef jerky.

4. Caldo Verde

This traditional Portuguese soup is best with high-quality chorizo and leafy kale.

5. Argentinian Grilled Beef Tenderloin

Argentina is known for its beef, which is often served with chimichurri and salsa criolla.

