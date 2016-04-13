5 Dinners Made Entirely Under a Broiler

Dinner just got easier thanks to the broiler. From juicy fish fillets to the best open-face sandwich, here are five delicious recipes to make entirely under a broiler.

Broiling is one of the fastest and easiest ways to prepare eggplant, and its tender flesh happily soaks up any dressing.

Star chef Daniel Humm's broiled open-face sandwiches evoke classic Swiss fondue.

With this super-flavorful dish, Andrew Zimmern explodes the myth that cheese and fish don't go together.

This simple fish dish can also be made with tuna, salmon or swordfish collars.

Succulent shad fillets are ideal for broiling.