5 Dinners Made Entirely Under a Broiler

Let the broiler do the work for you.
Dinner just got easier thanks to the broiler. From juicy fish fillets to the best open-face sandwich, here are five delicious recipes to make entirely under a broiler.
1. Broiled Eggplant with Ginger-Miso Dressing
Broiling is one of the fastest and easiest ways to prepare eggplant, and its tender flesh happily soaks up any dressing.
2. Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches
Star chef Daniel Humm's broiled open-face sandwiches evoke classic Swiss fondue.
3. Broiled Salmon with Blue Cheese
With this super-flavorful dish, Andrew Zimmern explodes the myth that cheese and fish don't go together.
4. Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon
This simple fish dish can also be made with tuna, salmon or swordfish collars.
5. Broiled Shad with Thyme
Succulent shad fillets are ideal for broiling.