5 Delicious Ways to Celebrate the Magical Pairing of Strawberries and Rhubarb

There are few ingredients that go together better than sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb. From the classic pie to updated breakfast muffins, here are five divine ways to celebrate National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day.

1. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins

When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these jumbo sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.

2. Sweet Risotto Fritters with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote

Chef Melissa Kelly of Primo, in Rockland, Maine, features these fritters in spring. They taste like sophisticated doughnuts.

3. Deep-Dish Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie

This recipe is classic and perfectly tart-sweet. The dough can be made with just butter, but swapping in some lard yields an even flakier crust.

4. Strawberry, Rhubarb and Rose Fool

A classic fruit fool features stewed fruits folded into custard or whipped cream. Here, strawberries and rhubarb get an extra-fragrant boost from rose syrup.

5. Old-Fashioned Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

The sweet, ultra-crispy topping on this dessert perfectly compliments the tangy filling.

