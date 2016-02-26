5 Delicious DIY Naan Recipes

You can make the delicious flatbread at home!
Naan, the soft and chewy Indian flatbread, is a staple side for any takeout order of curry or biriyani. But you can also make naan from scratch at home—it’s easier than you might think, and you don’t need a tandoori oven. Here, the best recipes for at-home naan.
1. Garlic Naan
A cast-iron skillet is all you need to cook this fantastically garlicky naan.
2. Honey Ginger Naan
Fresh, yeasty naan is the perfect base for sweet candied ginger and honey. Enjoy it after a meal or on its own.
3. Paneer Naan
Indian paneer cheese is a classic naan topping, but this recipe is also delicious with feta or goat cheese.
4. Naan with Spinach and Potatoes
Smothered in spinach and topped with crispy potatoes, this hearty naan qualifies as a full meal.
5. Fresh-Baked Naan with Cumin and Caramelized Onion
Sweet caramelized onions pair perfectly with aromatic cumin seeds.