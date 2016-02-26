5 Delicious DIY Naan Recipes

You can make the delicious flatbread at home!

F&W Editors
February 26, 2016

Naan, the soft and chewy Indian flatbread, is a staple side for any takeout order of curry or biriyani. But you can also make naan from scratch at home—it’s easier than you might think, and you don’t need a tandoori oven. Here, the best recipes for at-home naan.

1. Garlic Naan 

A cast-iron skillet is all you need to cook this fantastically garlicky naan.

2. Honey Ginger Naan 

Fresh, yeasty naan is the perfect base for sweet candied ginger and honey. Enjoy it after a meal or on its own.

3. Paneer Naan 

Indian paneer cheese is a classic naan topping, but this recipe is also delicious with feta or goat cheese.

4. Naan with Spinach and Potatoes 

Smothered in spinach and topped with crispy potatoes, this hearty naan qualifies as a full meal.

5. Fresh-Baked Naan with Cumin and Caramelized Onion 

Sweet caramelized onions pair perfectly with aromatic cumin seeds.

 

