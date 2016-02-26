5 Delicious DIY Naan Recipes

Naan, the soft and chewy Indian flatbread, is a staple side for any takeout order of curry or biriyani. But you can also make naan from scratch at home—it’s easier than you might think, and you don’t need a tandoori oven. Here, the best recipes for at-home naan.

A cast-iron skillet is all you need to cook this fantastically garlicky naan.

Fresh, yeasty naan is the perfect base for sweet candied ginger and honey. Enjoy it after a meal or on its own.

Indian paneer cheese is a classic naan topping, but this recipe is also delicious with feta or goat cheese.

Smothered in spinach and topped with crispy potatoes, this hearty naan qualifies as a full meal.

Sweet caramelized onions pair perfectly with aromatic cumin seeds.