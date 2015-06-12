5 Delicious DIY Jerky Recipes for National Jerky Day

Celebrate National Jerky Day by making your own meaty snacks at home. (It's easier than you think!) Here, five awesome DIY beef jerky recipes to try:

1. Jerky

The original fast food, this tasty cured and air-dried meat isn't just for cowboys anymore. It's big on protein and light on carbs and you'll probably burn up more calories than it contains just chewing.

2. Microwaved Chile-Lime-Ginger Beef Jerky

Making jerky at home is super easy, especially when you use a microwave oven, which cuts the marinating and drying time to about 3 hours. You’ll only need a microwave bacon rack or two microwave-safe, silicone ice cube trays.

3. Black Pepper Jerky

This classic jerky gets a double dose of peppery flavor from both cracked peppercorns in the marinade and coarsely ground peppercorns on top.

4. Sweet & Spicy Jerky

Licoricey and Asian-inflected, this jerky was inspired by a Manhattan Special soda, a fizzy, coffee-flavored drink.

5. Mexican Lime Jerky

Spiked with jalapeños and fresh lime juice, this zingy jerky was inspired in part by chef Rachel Graville's stint as sous-chef at a Mexican resort.

