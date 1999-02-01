Blogs

By the Editors of Food & Wine Magazine

Cookbooks

Fortnum & Mason’s Holiday Cookbook Is Finally Available in the U.S.

BY Bridget Hallinan | POSTED September 24, 2019 AT 5:22PM EDT

You can order Fortnum & Mason: Christmas & Other Winter Feasts by Tom Parker Bowles now.

Chefs

Joe Flamm’s New Restaurant Will Feature Croatian Food and a Huge Charcoal Hearth

BY Bridget Hallinan | POSTED September 24, 2019 AT 5:10PM EDT

Opening in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood in summer 2020, the yet-to-be-named restaurant is all about Adriatic drinking food.

Instagram

Guy Fieri's Instagram Is My Happy Place

BY Margaret Eby | POSTED September 24, 2019 AT 3:25PM EDT

In the landscape of 2019, as fraught and complicated and nightmarish as it can all feel, Flavortown seems like a pretty nice place.

Coffee

The Best Cities for Coffee Lovers, According to Price and Proximity

BY Mike Pomranz | POSTED September 24, 2019 AT 2:42PM EDT

WalletHub evaluated America’s 100 largest cities on 14 different coffee-related metrics.

France

France Invests Millions to Stop Cafés from Going Extinct

BY Jelisa Castrodale | POSTED September 24, 2019 AT 12:32PM EDT

President Emmanuel Macron is backing a plan to save and revive the nation's dwindling dining and meeting places.

