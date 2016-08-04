5 Cute Ways to Store Your Dish Sponge

Poor dish sponges—so often an afterthought, left to languish on the edges of kitchen sinks without care or concern for their well-being or continual state of damp. We all know that keeping our sponges and dish towels clean and bacteria-free is the key to maintaining a sanitary kitchen. Making sure dish sponges are able to dry out—and also get nuked in the microwave every so often—is one way to prevent the spread of germs throughout your food prep area.

Here are five super-cute sponge storage solutions you'll be pleased to display on your kitchen counter—or give as clever housewarming gifts!

Ototo Design "Clean Dreams" sponge holder, available for pre-order, $19.99 at Amazon.com: Make sure your hard-working sponge has a cozy place to dry out and rest up ahead of its next big lather.

"Max le Ferrailleur" sponge holder, $14 at Pylones: For the cat-people in your life, this playful sponge holder comes in a variety of colors.

Pineapple ceramic sponge holder, $7 at World Market: The pineapple is a traditional sign of welcome, and this charming sponge-holder would make for an ideal (quirky) gift.

Paleg Design "Mr. Sponge" sponge holder, $8 at Amazon.com: Give your dish sponge the black tie treatment.

Bunny sponge holder, $21 at Amazon.com: A sweet bunny perch makes an everyday household sponge look positively charming.