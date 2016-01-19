5 Crunchy Spiced Nuts for Super Bowl Snacking

From tangy, Thai-inspired peanuts to a sweet-savory bacon-studded mix, here are five snack recipes to win any Super Bowl party.

"They hit a lot of spots on the tongue," chef Bronson van Wyck says about these nuts. He tosses cashews and almonds with cinnamon, salt and sugar.

Warm, cumin and garlic-spiked chickpea nuts are terrific with a cold beer.

Fried kaffir lime leaves and dried red chiles star in this crunchy Thai-inspired nut mix.

Toasting nuts briefly in the oven makes them crispy but tossing them with falafel mix first makes them even crunchier.

How do you upgrade roasted nuts? With maple syrup and bacon. LUCY SCHAEFFER

This sweet-salty snack can easily be made ahead of time.