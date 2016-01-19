5 Crunchy Spiced Nuts for Super Bowl Snacking

Supereasy and delicious, crunchy spiced nuts are the perfect Super Bowl party snack—and a great break from the usual potato chips.
From tangy, Thai-inspired peanuts to a sweet-savory bacon-studded mix, here are five snack recipes to win any Super Bowl party.
1. Sugar-and-Spice Nuts
"They hit a lot of spots on the tongue," chef Bronson van Wyck says about these nuts. He tosses cashews and almonds with cinnamon, salt and sugar.
2. Spiced Chickpea Nuts
Warm, cumin and garlic-spiked chickpea nuts are terrific with a cold beer.
3. Spicy Lime Leaf Beer Nuts
Fried kaffir lime leaves and dried red chiles star in this crunchy Thai-inspired nut mix.
4. Falafel-Spiced Pecans
Toasting nuts briefly in the oven makes them crispy but tossing them with falafel mix first makes them even crunchier.
5. Maple-Glazed Peanuts & Bacon
This sweet-salty snack can easily be made ahead of time.