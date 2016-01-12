5 Crunchy Snack Mix Recipes

Whether you're hosting a cocktail party, stocking a game day spread or just looking for a quick and delicious afternoon snack, here are five awesome, crunchy snack mix recipes to try now.

January 12, 2016

1. Maple-Soy Snack Mix

Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

Maple syrup and Thai curry paste star in this sweet-spicy mix.

2. Tiki Snack Mix

Serve tiki cocktails with this terrific mix of peanuts, bacon, sesame seeds and glazed pineapple.

3. Asian Snack Mix with Nori

This Asian-inspired version of Chex Mix is made with rice-flake cereal, crumbled nori, miso and wasabi.

4. Cristina's Famous Nuts

Chef Cristina Salas-Porras tosses assorted nuts with sage and rosemary, then bakes them for a long time at a low temperature so they're perfectly crisp.

5. Asian Bar Mix

Sesame sticks, wasabi peas, almonds and peanuts star in this terrific, crunchy mix.

