5 Crunchy Snack Mix Recipes

Thai curry paste gives this sweet-salty mix terrific heat.

Maple syrup and Thai curry paste star in this sweet-spicy mix.

Serve tiki cocktails with this terrific mix of peanuts, bacon, sesame seeds and glazed pineapple.

This Asian-inspired version of Chex Mix is made with rice-flake cereal, crumbled nori, miso and wasabi.

Chef Cristina Salas-Porras tosses assorted nuts with sage and rosemary, then bakes them for a long time at a low temperature so they're perfectly crisp.

Sesame sticks, wasabi peas, almonds and peanuts star in this terrific, crunchy mix.