5 Crunchy Snack Mix Recipes

Whether you're hosting a cocktail party, stocking a game day spread or just looking for a quick and delicious afternoon snack, here are five awesome, crunchy snack mix recipes to try now.
1. Maple-Soy Snack Mix
Maple syrup and Thai curry paste star in this sweet-spicy mix.
2. Tiki Snack Mix
Serve tiki cocktails with this terrific mix of peanuts, bacon, sesame seeds and glazed pineapple.
3. Asian Snack Mix with Nori
This Asian-inspired version of Chex Mix is made with rice-flake cereal, crumbled nori, miso and wasabi.
4. Cristina's Famous Nuts
Chef Cristina Salas-Porras tosses assorted nuts with sage and rosemary, then bakes them for a long time at a low temperature so they're perfectly crisp.
5. Asian Bar Mix
Sesame sticks, wasabi peas, almonds and peanuts star in this terrific, crunchy mix.