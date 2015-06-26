5 Crudo & Ceviche Recipes for Fresh-Caught Fish

Cool ceviches and crudos are the best ways to enjoy freshly-caught fish in its purest form. Here are five excellent recipes to try your hand at after your next successful fishing trip:

1. Classic Ceviche

Here, chef Rick Bayless combines fish with lime and spicy chiles, then piles the mixture on tortilla chips.

2. Red Snapper Ceviche

Chef Allen Susser prefers to use firm white-fleshed fish like red snapper for ceviches, because they keep their shape well. "Dice the fish into uniform pieces, so they cook evenly in the citrus juice," he advises.

3. Red Snapper Crudo with Watercress Pesto

At La Buca restaurant in Cesenatico on the Adriatic coast, chef Matt Molina and his crew tried slivers of raw orata, a meaty local white fish, embellished simply with agretti pesto. Since orata is harder to find in the U.S., this recipe calls for red snapper.

4. Fluke Ceviche with Peruvian Corn

Peruvian corn has been cultivated for at least 3,000 years. An especially starchy variety, the corn is a little hard to find in the US but well worth seeking out for this recipe—it beautifully balances the sharp, acidic ceviche marinade.

5. Ceviche Fish Tacos with Avocado and Lime

For these extra refreshing tacos, fish gets marinated in a mixture of tomatoes, citrus juices and chiles. The citrusy marinade turns the fish opaque, cooking the fish without any heat.

