5 Crispy Fried-Fish Sandwiches to Make This Summer

Master this beach food staple.

F&W Editors
May 18, 2016

Get your fried fish sandwich fix with these five amazing versions.

1. Fried-Fish Sandwiches with Jalapeño-Spiked Tomatoes

"These should look much too big to eat with your bare hands," says chef Alex Aguilera about his crispy fish sandwiches.

2. Fried-Catfish Sandwiches with Spicy Mayonnaise

Moist, juicy catfish, coated with cornmeal and fried crisp, makes a delicious sandwich on a crusty roll with peppery mayonnaise.

3. Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade

While any white fish will work well here, catfish is a sustainable choice and a great source of vitamin B12.

4. Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade

These Louisiana-inspired sandwiches are a perfect summer lunch.

5. Fried Catfish Sandwiches with Chipotle-Honey Mayo

Sweet-spicy mayo stars in these excellent fish sandwiches.

