5 Crispy Fried-Fish Sandwiches to Make This Summer

Master this beach food staple.
Get your fried fish sandwich fix with these five amazing versions.
1. Fried-Fish Sandwiches with Jalapeño-Spiked Tomatoes
"These should look much too big to eat with your bare hands," says chef Alex Aguilera about his crispy fish sandwiches.
2. Fried-Catfish Sandwiches with Spicy Mayonnaise
Moist, juicy catfish, coated with cornmeal and fried crisp, makes a delicious sandwich on a crusty roll with peppery mayonnaise.
3. Crispy Fish Sandwiches with Herb Remoulade
While any white fish will work well here, catfish is a sustainable choice and a great source of vitamin B12.
4. Catfish Po'Boys with Pickle Remoulade
These Louisiana-inspired sandwiches are a perfect summer lunch.
5. Fried Catfish Sandwiches with Chipotle-Honey Mayo
Sweet-spicy mayo stars in these excellent fish sandwiches.