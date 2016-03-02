5 Crisp-Skinned Porchetta Recipes to Win Your Next Dinner Party

Impress guests with this show-stopping roast.
Porchetta, a traditional Italian street food, is a moist and fatty pork roast that's fantastic for a crowd. While it does take some time, it's easy to make and well-worth the patience. Your guests will agree when they first cut into the extra-crispy, extra-delicious skin. Here, five amazing recipes for rich, crackling-coated porchetta.
1. Mario's Easy Roman-Style Pork Roast
Star chef Mario Batali creates a simple version of Italian porchetta, wrapping butterflied pork shoulder around a sausage-and-fennel stuffing before roasting.
2. Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile
Amp up the heat with crushed red pepper.
3. Roast Pork Shoulder with Fennel and Potatoes
This juicy boneless pork roast has a crispy, herb-crusted exterior.
4. Armandino's Herb-Rubbed Porchetta
Famed salumi maker Armandino Batali (Mario Batali's father) uses an especially thin piece of pork belly to simplify rolling up the meat.
5. Porchetta
This crowd-pleasing pork roast, made from brined, seasoned pork belly, has crisp, crackling skin and tender meat flavored with rosemary, garlic and fennel.