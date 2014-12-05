5 Creative Ways to Use Pork Clouds

Airy pork clouds flavored with rosemary and sea salt are one of the addictive snacks in F&W's collection for Mouth.com.
Airy pork clouds flavored with rosemary and sea salt are one of the addictive snacks in F&W's collection for Mouth.com. "These game-changing airy pork puffs taste like they came from an herb farm on the Mediterranean," says F&W executive food editor Tina Ujlaki. From gratins to salads, here are five ways to make the most of these tasty pork rinds.
1. Crumble on top of a potato gratin.
2. Fold into an egg white scramble at the last minute.
3. Tuck into an avocado sandwich for a tasty and surprising crunch.
4. Crumble into salads.
5. Use as carb-free scoops for guacamole and salsa on game day.
