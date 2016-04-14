5 Creamy Recipes That Prove Purees Aren't Just for Babies

You don’t have to lack teeth to love a puree. Creamy, silky and packed with flavors, these grown-up recipes make perfect side dishes for almost any meal.

This sweet, musky puree is a particularly good side dish for lamb and also for roasted chicken.

John Besh’s decadent cauliflower puree is extra-luscious because it’s made with both cream and butter.

This recipe is so simple to make but so good to eat.

It’s true that mashed potatoes have a lot of Thanksgiving side credibility, which shoots them up into the top three, but they can also be one of the most diverse things at dinner—almost a blank canvas for whatever you want to put in them. Also, anything made with at least a stick of butter is a proven winner. Con Poulos

These sublime buttery, creamy potatoes are better than any mashed potatoes you’ve ever had.

© Chris Court

The sweetness of this compote makes it a natural match for rich meats and oily fish.