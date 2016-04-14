5 Creamy Recipes That Prove Purees Aren't Just for Babies

It’s true that mashed potatoes have a lot of Thanksgiving side credibility, which shoots them up into the top three, but they can also be one of the most diverse things at dinner—almost a blank canvas for whatever you want to put in them. Also, anything made with at least a stick of butter is a proven winner.

Con Poulos

Purees for days!

F&W Editors
April 14, 2016

You don’t have to lack teeth to love a puree. Creamy, silky and packed with flavors, these grown-up recipes make perfect side dishes for almost any meal.

1. Roasted Carrot and Cumin Puree 

This sweet, musky puree is a particularly good side dish for lamb and also for roasted chicken.

2. Hot, Buttered Cauliflower Puree 

John Besh’s decadent cauliflower puree is extra-luscious because it’s made with both cream and butter.

3. Winter Squash and Carrot Puree 

This recipe is so simple to make but so good to eat.

4. Pommes Puree 

Con Poulos

These sublime buttery, creamy potatoes are better than any mashed potatoes you’ve ever had.

5. Root Beer-Date Puree 

© Chris Court

The sweetness of this compote makes it a natural match for rich meats and oily fish.

