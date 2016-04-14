5 Creamy Recipes That Prove Purees Aren't Just for Babies

Con Poulos
Purees for days!
You don’t have to lack teeth to love a puree. Creamy, silky and packed with flavors, these grown-up recipes make perfect side dishes for almost any meal.
1. Roasted Carrot and Cumin Puree
This sweet, musky puree is a particularly good side dish for lamb and also for roasted chicken.
2. Hot, Buttered Cauliflower Puree
John Besh’s decadent cauliflower puree is extra-luscious because it’s made with both cream and butter.
3. Winter Squash and Carrot Puree
This recipe is so simple to make but so good to eat.
4. Pommes Puree
Con Poulos
These sublime buttery, creamy potatoes are better than any mashed potatoes you’ve ever had.
5. Root Beer-Date Puree
© Chris Court
The sweetness of this compote makes it a natural match for rich meats and oily fish.