5 Creamy Queso Dips for Cinco de Mayo

Bust out the chips!

F&W Editors
May 05, 2016

What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with warm, gooey, cheesy dip? From a smoky tequila-spiked queso to a corn-studded version, here are five essential recipes.

1. Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila

Chef Rick Bayless's simple dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila is perfect for a Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

2. Queso Fundido with Shrimp & Tomatoes

"Seafood with cheese is taboo for many cooks," says star chef Alex Stupak, "but Mexican cuisine disregards that rule." So, too, does Stupak by pairing Jack cheese with plump shrimp.

3. Corn Queso Fundido

F&W's Justin Chapple uses frozen sweet corn to create this cheesy, slightly spicy dip.

 

4. El Original Queso

This fast party dip is ready in just 35 minutes.

5. Three-Queso Dip

American, Manchego and sharp cheddar cheese star in this fantastic Tex-Mex dip.

