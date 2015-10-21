5 Comics That Illustrate the Tastes of the World's Greatest Wines

1998 Jean-Louis Chave Hermitage ($275+)

The Chave family has been growing grapes in Northern Rhône's tiny, prestigious Hermitage region since the 15th century—imagine what must be in their cellar! They're masters of the art of the cuvée, and their wines are phenomenal.

1998 Château d'Yquem Sauternes ($125+ for a half-bottle)

This producer's reign at the top of the dessert wine universe has been official since at least 1855, when Château d'Yquem was the only Sauternes wine to achieve Premier Cru Supérieur status in the historic Classification of Bordeaux. Today, extremely old and rare back vintages of this golden nectar are among the crowning jewels on the wine lists of some of the world's most famous restaurants. New York City's Per Se has a bottle from 1900, for example, that will set you back a mere $35,750.

1999, 2002 and 2003 Jacques Selosse Champagne ($480+)

In the world of sparkling wine, Selosse is both iconic and revolutionary thanks to winemaker Anselme Selosse's nontraditional desire to make site-specific Champagnes. The goal is for the wines to show their historic region's terroir, rather than a house style. These prized bottles are strictly allocated and getting your hands on one is neither easy nor cheap. But by all accounts, they're worth every pretty penny.

1996 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche Red Burgundy ($2,500+)

There is perhaps no easier way to get a fine wine connoisseur's tongue wagging than mention of three little letters: DRC, short for Burgundy's most iconic and revered estate.

1974 Gaja Barbaresco ($170+)

If Barbaresco is the queen of Piedmont's wine regions, then Angelo Gaja is surely one of its most favored subjects. The winemaker is a superstar known for a modernist approach and exceptional cru bottlings.