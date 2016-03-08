5 Colorful Easter Salad Recipes

Add color to your Easter spread with delicious, vibrant, beautiful salads. From a sweet-tangy carrot-avocado to a show-stopping rainbow of vegetables, here are five beautiful Easter salads.

Roasted carrots and raw avocados are an unexpected, yet delicious, combination. The grapefruit dressing adds tang and sweetness and roasted almonds add healthy crunch.

This healthy salad features blood oranges, strawberries and kamut, an heirloom wheat that has a naturally sweet, buttery flavor.

Toss both pickled and roasted vegetables together in a miso-chipotle dressing for a gorgeous and texturally fantastic salad.

Crunchy toasted quinoa with smoky charred onions and plenty of fresh herbs make an amazing vegan salad.

F&W’s Justin Chapple knows how to make any salad more interesting: pickle the vegetables. The spicy dressing is vibrant, too. CON POULOS

