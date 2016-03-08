5 Colorful Easter Salad Recipes

This Easter, bring the pastel palette to more than just eggs.
Add color to your Easter spread with delicious, vibrant, beautiful salads. From a sweet-tangy carrot-avocado to a show-stopping rainbow of vegetables, here are five beautiful Easter salads.
1. Carrot-Avocado Salad
Roasted carrots and raw avocados are an unexpected, yet delicious, combination. The grapefruit dressing adds tang and sweetness and roasted almonds add healthy crunch.
2. Kamut Salad
This healthy salad features blood oranges, strawberries and kamut, an heirloom wheat that has a naturally sweet, buttery flavor.
3. Vegetable Rainbow Salad
Toss both pickled and roasted vegetables together in a miso-chipotle dressing for a gorgeous and texturally fantastic salad.
4. Toasted Quinoa, Charred Onion and Brussels Sprout Salad
Crunchy toasted quinoa with smoky charred onions and plenty of fresh herbs make an amazing vegan salad.
5. Quick-Pickled Vegetable Salad with Harissa Vinaigrette
F&W's Justin Chapple knows how to make any salad more interesting: pickle the vegetables. The spicy dressing is vibrant, too.