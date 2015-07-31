5 Cocktails to Try if You Love a Dark 'n Stormy

It doesn’t get much better (or simpler) than a Dark ‘n Stormy. A spritzy, spicy-sweet mix of dark rum, fresh lime juice and good quality ginger beer, it’s a perfect summer cocktail. But sometimes you need to shake things up. Here, five rummy, gingery drinks for Dark ‘n Stormy drinkers looking to try something new.

1. Sweet Lime-Ginger Rum Punch

Padma Lakshmi makes this refreshing punch with dark rum, cilantro, ginger and sweet lime juice.

2. Caribbean Rum Zing

Easy to throw together for a party, this pitcher-perfect drink combines fresh juices with rum, grenadine and ginger ale.

3. Stone Wall

Muddled ginger gives this apple-y drink terrific spice.

4. Act of Union

After reading And a Bottle of Rum: A History of the New World in Ten Cocktails, San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman learned that Scotch and rum are often aged in the same barrels. That sparked the idea to combine the two spirits in this tart, refreshing egg white drink.

5. Sparkling Lemongrass Coolers

Homemade lemongrass syrup is delicious with ginger beer and a shot of rum.

