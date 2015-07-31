5 Cocktails to Try if You Love a Dark 'n Stormy

It doesn’t get much better (or simpler) than a Dark ‘n Stormy. But sometimes you need to shake things up. Here, five rummy, gingery drinks for Dark ‘n Stormy drinkers looking to try something new.

F&W Editors
July 31, 2015

It doesn’t get much better (or simpler) than a Dark ‘n Stormy. A spritzy, spicy-sweet mix of dark rum, fresh lime juice and good quality ginger beer, it’s a perfect summer cocktail. But sometimes you need to shake things up. Here, five rummy, gingery drinks for Dark ‘n Stormy drinkers looking to try something new.

1. Sweet Lime-Ginger Rum Punch 
Padma Lakshmi makes this refreshing punch with dark rum, cilantro, ginger and sweet lime juice.

2. Caribbean Rum Zing 
Easy to throw together for a party, this pitcher-perfect drink combines fresh juices with rum, grenadine and ginger ale.

3. Stone Wall
Muddled ginger gives this apple-y drink terrific spice.

4. Act of Union 
After reading And a Bottle of Rum: A History of the New World in Ten Cocktails, San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman learned that Scotch and rum are often aged in the same barrels. That sparked the idea to combine the two spirits in this tart, refreshing egg white drink.

5. Sparkling Lemongrass Coolers 
Homemade lemongrass syrup is delicious with ginger beer and a shot of rum.

