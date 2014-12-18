5 Clever Ways Mixologists Are Reinventing Eggnog

Are you in an eggnog rut? Want to shake things up this season? So do bartenders across the country. Here, five fun new ways the experts are reinventing eggnog.

Aged in Whiskey Barrels

At Madrona Manor in Healdsburg, California, bartender Pamela Bushling ages the base for her eggnog in Canadian whiskey-seasoned barrels for more than two months. The base consists of eggs, sugar, sea salt, bourbon, rum and Cognac. After about 10 weeks, the mix has mellowed and soaked up toasty vanilla flavors from the barrel and is ready to be shaken with cream and milk. If the idea of aged eggs sounds risky, rest assured: Bushling, who was a science major, says that after three weeks the alcohol kills off any trace of salmonella if any existed in the first place. If you really want to try something interesting, see if she’ll give you a taste of some of last year’s batch.

Fat Washed with Butter and Hay

Manhattan’s over-the-top holiday pop-up bar, Miracle on Ninth, serves eggnog flavored with butter and hay. The Jingle Ball Nog is made with eggs, cream, spices, almond milk and the key ingredient: hay-and-butter-fat-washed Cognac. By fat-washing the Cognac, bartender Nico de Soto rounds out the spirit so that everything melds into one creamy cocktail.

Whipped into a Meringue

For an ultra-fluffy dessert/cocktail, bartender Dan Carr of Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham in Philadelphia mixes egg yolks with sugar, rum, vanilla-infused Madeira and pear eau de vie, then folds in fresh whipped cream and beaten egg whites. The pillowy drink is topped with a sprinkle of sugar, brûléed and then garnished with freshly grated nutmeg.

On Tap

At San Francisco’s literary-themed Novela, eggnog punch is served on draft for quick and easy pouring. Made with eggs, milk, cream, sugar, allspice dram, Cognac, rye whiskey, nutmeg and cinnamon, the nog will be available fresh from the tap through the end of the year.

Blended in a Milkshake

As if eggnog wasn’t rich enough, DMK Burger Bar in Chicago is blending it into a milkshake with Petersen’s old-fashioned ice cream and malt. It’s available sans alcohol, or you can opt to add a shot of rum or bourbon for an extra $5.

