5 Chile Dishes You Should Definitely Be Eating

Capsaicin, the active ingredient in chiles, could help prevent intestinal tumors, according to a study out of the University of California, San Diego. Here, five terrific chile dishes to reap the potential benefits.

F&W Editors
August 08, 2014

1. Roasted Chile Naan
A variety of roasted hot chiles star in this delicious Indian flatbread.

2. Chile-Garlic Chicken Wings
These spicy chicken wings are great for a crowd.

3. Fresh Chile Puttanesca
To brighten her version of Italian puttanesca, Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg adds green olives, almonds and fresh chile.

4. Roasted Chile Guacamole
Fresno chile adds fantastic heat to this guacamole.

5. Mango with Mint, Salt, Chile and Lime
This incredible, healthy salad is ready in just 10 minutes.

