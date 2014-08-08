5 Chile Dishes You Should Definitely Be Eating

Capsaicin, the active ingredient in chiles, could help prevent intestinal tumors, according to a study out of the University of California, San Diego. Here, five terrific chile dishes to reap the potential benefits.

1. Roasted Chile Naan

A variety of roasted hot chiles star in this delicious Indian flatbread.

2. Chile-Garlic Chicken Wings

These spicy chicken wings are great for a crowd.

3. Fresh Chile Puttanesca

To brighten her version of Italian puttanesca, Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg adds green olives, almonds and fresh chile.

4. Roasted Chile Guacamole

Fresno chile adds fantastic heat to this guacamole.

5. Mango with Mint, Salt, Chile and Lime

This incredible, healthy salad is ready in just 10 minutes.

