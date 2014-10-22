5 Chefs You Didn't Know Could Sing

Much like a beer and a shot of whiskey, chefs and late night karaoke sessions go hand in hand. At the New York Wine and Food Festival’s annual Rock & Roll Night Market, we asked 5 chefs what they belt out when it’s their turn up on stage.

Jamie Bissonnette, Toro: Depending on his mood, this F&W People’s Best New Chef and James Beard Award Winner can go from British hard rock (Motörhead’s Ace of Spades) to Swedish pop (Ace of Base’s The Sign).

Anita Lo, Annisa: Another F&W Best New Chef, Anita Lo likes to slow it down and sing Lionel Richie’s iconic duet Endless Love. She has a pretty mean Diana Ross impression.

Kerry Heffernan: This sustainable seafood activist tackles Ray Charles classics. “I want something with a rhythm to it, so people can sing along!”

Anthony Ricco, Spice Market: “Absolutely Billy Idol’s White Wedding…however, I need a few drinks to hit those notes.”

Masaharu Morimoto, Morimoto: The Food Network star and NYCWFF host for the night was a bit vague about his karaoke song selection, “it’s Japanese, you wouldn’t know it,” he said. The Iron Chef did reveal that he doesn't like to sing by himself, and asked Blue Ginger chef Ming Tsai to join him for a duet. Tsai wasn't sure he was game. “Morimoto wants me to sing something Japanese with him," he said. "But I’m Chinese!”

Related: How to Make Sushi with Morimoto

5 Ways to Upgrade a Burger

The 17 Best Things We Ate at the NYCWFF