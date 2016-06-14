5 Chefs' Favorite Summer Wines

June 14, 2016

We asked five opinionated chefs to name the wines they knock back all summer. Stock up on these pro picks before they're gone.

"I want wines that can go with anything grilled, like citrusy Anselmi San Vincenzo White ($18). It has enough body to stand up to smoky flavors."
–Stephanie Izard

"I love to drink the Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Rosé ($24) while eating cubes of ice-cold watermelon. So refreshing. I also love it with a couple of mellow, creamy cheeses and some tart grapes."
—Alex Guarnaschelli

"For me, right now, it's all about Assyrtiko. Thalassitis Santorini ($30) from Greece has great minerality and acidity. It's a perfect summer wine."
—José Andrés

"In the summer we eat a lot of vegetables we grow ourselves at our place on the North Fork of  Long Island. I gravitate to simple local whites like Shinn Estate Vineyards Haven Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon ($36)."
—Tom Colicchio

"I prefer refreshing wines that balance full-flavored foods, like Robert Sinskey's Vin Gris of Pinot Noir ($29). The winery is near where my new restaurant, Acacia House, will be in Napa."
—Chris Cosentino

