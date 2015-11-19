5 Cheesy French Onion Soups

Is there anything more comforting on a chilly day than a steaming bowlful of French onion soup topped with a gooey layer of melted cheese? Yes, there is: five bowlfuls.

F&W Editors
November 19, 2015

Here, five incredible recipes for cheesy French onion soup.

1. Truffle-Infused French Onion Soup
Star chef Michael Mina's decadent soup features gooey, truffle-infused pecorino cheese.

2. French Onion Soup
What's the secret to this hearty soup? If you make the beef broth a day in advance and refrigerate it, it's supereasy to skim off the cold, solidified fat, and you'll have a soup with a clearer onion flavor.

3. Gratinée des Halles
F&W chef-in-residence Andrew Zimmern's recipe—bright with sherry vinegar and thick with onions—is a perfect, buttery version of the classic.

4. French Onion Soup
A great melting cheese that hardens around the bowl into seductively crispy bits is a must for this classic.

5. French (Canadian) Onion Soup
French-Canadian chef Hugue Dufour makes a deliciously smoky pork broth for his take on French onion soup.

