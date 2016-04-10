5 Cheeses You Would Never Think to Put in Pasta (But Should)

When you want to cheese-up pasta, what do you reach for? We’re guessing its probably grated Parmesan or fresh mozzarella—both classic choices that we can’t argue with. But might we suggest trying something different the next time you boil up a pot? Here, five other cheeses to consider tossing with pasta.

Goat Cheese

When it’s mixed with warm pasta and some reserved pasta cooking water, fresh goat cheese becomes a light, tangy and luxurious sauce. Try it in this recipe for spaghetti with spinach and tomatoes.

Brie

Gooey, rich Brie is amazing in a silky pasta like this fettuccine with escarole.

Taleggio

Not for the faint of nose, pungent, melty Taleggio is particularly great in a baked pasta like this recipe for baked shells with cauliflower.

Provolone

Finish pastas with shredded provolone for a salty, creamy effect like Marc Vetri does in this great orecchiette dish.

Gorgonzola

Try pairing strong, salty-tangy Gorgonzola with other strong flavors. This penne recipe with brussels sprouts fits the bill.