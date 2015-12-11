5 Chai-Spiced Recipes

A spicy blend of aromatic Indian spices, herbs and black tea, chai makes for a deliciously satisfying latte—especially during the colder months, thanks to warming ingredients like ginger and cardamom. But its flavors are also fantastic food.
Here, five incredible, unexpected chai-spiced recipes from muffins to chicken.
1. Chai-Spiced Butter Cookies
These gently spiced butter cookies will remind you of a hot cup of chai.
2. Pumpkin-Chai Muffins (above)
F&W’s Justin Chapple adds fragrant chai to these fall-flavored muffins.
3. Stewed Apples with Chai-Spiced Cashew Cream
For a quick breakfast or healthy dessert, simply stew apples with brown sugar and cinnamon and serve with a simple, spiced cashew cream.
4. Chai-Spiced Caramel Fondue
This luscious, golden fondue laced with spices like ginger and cinnamon is perfect after a heavy meal. Dip anything you like in it, from apple and pineapple to gingersnap cookies.
5. Chai-Spiced Chicken Breasts
This satisfying dish calls for just five ingredients. One of them is chai, which is mixed into a paste with oil and spread under the chicken skin to flavor the meat as it roasts.