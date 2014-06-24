5 British Comfort Foods to Make for the England Vs. Costa Rica World Cup Match

While England is already out of the World Cup, these five delicious British foods are guaranteed not to disappoint

F&W Editors
June 24, 2014

1. Shepherd's Pie
This classic British dish features chopped lamb with a mashed-potato topping.

2. Banger & Egg Sandwiches
Bangers (British slang for sausages), fried eggs and sharp cheddar cheese make up the filling for this fast breakfast sandwich.

3. English Crumpets
Traditionally prepared in ring molds, these thick, porous breads can be also be made free-form.

4. Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce
This version of the British staple is made by frying fish in a light beer batter.

5. Sticky Toffee Pudding
This delicious, gooey British dessert dates back to the 1960s.

