5 British Comfort Foods to Make for the England Vs. Costa Rica World Cup Match

While England is already out of the World Cup, these five delicious British foods are guaranteed not to disappoint.

1. Shepherd's Pie

This classic British dish features chopped lamb with a mashed-potato topping.

2. Banger & Egg Sandwiches

Bangers (British slang for sausages), fried eggs and sharp cheddar cheese make up the filling for this fast breakfast sandwich.

3. English Crumpets

Traditionally prepared in ring molds, these thick, porous breads can be also be made free-form.

4. Fried Beer-Battered Fish and Chips with Dilled Tartar Sauce

This version of the British staple is made by frying fish in a light beer batter.

5. Sticky Toffee Pudding

This delicious, gooey British dessert dates back to the 1960s.

Related: 7 Pizzas You Should Definitely Eat While Watching Soccer

10 Game-Day Snacks That Will Win Any World Cup Viewing Party

5 Dishes to Make From the Top 5 Ranked World Cup Nations