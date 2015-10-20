5 Briny, Delicious East Coast Oysters to Try

This past weekend, NYC's Standard Biergarten took a break from pretzels and brats to celebrate oysters at the annual New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Oyster Bash presented by The Lobster Place. There were tables and tables full of East Coast oysters (both on the half-shell and prepared by chefs)—and all of them opened our eyes to the bounty of bivalves the East Coast has to offer. We don’t want to overwhelm you, though, so here are five oysters we tried that you should definitely look out for the next time you head out for oysters.

Fishers Island

Sourced from Fishers Island, New York, these medium-size oysters are bracingly briny with a deliciously buttery finish. The farm from which they come has been family-run since 1981.

Widow’s Hole

Salty and packed with mushroomy umami flavors, these oysters are from Greenport, New York, which used to be one of New York’s most bustling oyster producers.

Pemaquid

Even though they grow in the Damariscotta River, these Maine oysters taste just like the ocean—but with a much milder finish. They’re firm and fantastically plump.

Wiley Point

These oysters aren’t playing around. Essentially the Pemaquid’s big brothers, they’re large, savory and almost meaty in flavor.

Oysterponds

Great for oyster neophytes, these medium-size Long Island, New York, oysters have a mild flavor with a slightly vegetal finish—almost like seaweed.

